Roughriders Ink 2023 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year QB Jordan McCloud

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Jordan McCloud.

McCloud (6'0-205) attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp in April of 2025 following a strong 2024 season with Texas State.

The Florida native started all 13 games for the Bobcats after transferring there in 2024, recording 3,227 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, along with a 70.2 percent completion percentage. He also ran for 278 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. His 2024 season was an impressive follow-up to his 2023 campaign at James Madison, where he was named Sun Belt Player of the Year. That season, he completed 281 passes for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns, while adding 276 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Over those junior and senior seasons, McCloud stood atop the Sun Belt Conference in several statistical categories, including first place in pass completions (273 in 2024), pass completion percentage (70.2 in 2024, 68.2 in 2023), passing yards (3,227 in 2024), passing touchdowns (30 in 2024, 35 in 2023), passing efficiency (165.9 in 2024, 158.6 in 2023), and total touchdowns scored (37 in 2024, 43 in 2023).

He also ranked in the top ten nationally in pass completion percentage (7th in 2024), passing yards (10th in 2023), passing touchdowns (8th in 2024, 4th in 2023), and total touchdowns (8th in 2024, 4th in 2023), and holds several single-season records at Texas State.

Previously, the dual-threat quarterback attended South Florida (2018-20) and Arizona (2021-22). Over his collegiate career, he threw for a total of 10,135 yards on 846 completions, with 88 passing touchdowns and a passing efficiency rating of 148.0, while also rushing for 986 yards and 20 touchdowns.







