Stampeders Add Three Newcomers to Roster

Published on January 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have added three Americans to their roster - defensive back Kam Alexander, running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and defensive lineman Tre'Mon Morris-Brash.

Kam Alexander

Defensive back

College: Oregon

Height: 5.11

Weight: 183

Born: Oct. 27, 2000

Birthplace: New Iberia, LA

American

Alexander attended National Football League training camps with both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and played one pre-season game for each team.

In 2023, Alexander played at the University of Texas at San Antonio and earned first-team all-American Athletic Conference honours after a standout season with the Roadrunners. In 13 games including nine starts, he had 34 tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 17 passes defended.

Alexander started his collegiate career with 32 games over four years at Sam Houston State. He had 52 career tackles including six tackles for loss as a member of the Bearkats as well as three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He played his senior season of college at Oregon and had four tackles and one interception in 11 games.

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams

Running back

College: Michigan State

Height: 5.10

Weight: 215

Born: Dec. 30, 2000

Birthplace: Warren, OH

American

Lynch-Adams attended training camp with the NFL's Carolina Panthers in 2025 after signing as an undrafted free agent and played three pre-season games.

In college, he played his senior season at Michigan State and rushed for 649 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 receptions for 85 yards. He attended UMass from 2021-23 and in 30 games for the Minutemen, he had 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns along the ground as well as 29 catches for 168 yards. Lynch-Adams had 1,157 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

He started his collegiate career with two seasons at Rutgers and had 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns as well as six catches for 120 yards and one score in 18 games for the Scarlet Knights.

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash

Defensive lineman

College: Central Florida

Height: 6.02

Weight: 245

Born: Sept. 29, 2000

Birthplace: Richmond, VA

American

Morris-Brash signed with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad. He re-signed with the Chargers in 2025 and in a total of seven pre-season games over the two years he recorded 18 tackles, three sacks and an interception-return touchdown

Before turning pro, Morris-Brash played five seasons at the University of Central Florida. In 61 games for the Knights, he accumulated 182 tackles including 114 solo stops and also had 26 sacks and one interception.

Morris-Brash was named first-team all-Big 12 in 2023 after recording 57 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He was first-team all-American Athletic Conference in 2022 when he had 52 tackles and six sacks.







