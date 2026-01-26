Lions Sign NFL Veteran and Former Notre Dame RB Tony Jones Jr.

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Monday that the team has signed American running back Tony Jones Jr.

Jones (5'11, 224 lbs)- the St. Petersburg, Florida native signed with the New Orleans Saints as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 before appearing in 12 games over the next three seasons and running for 163 yards on 59 carries. Jones was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks in October 2022 and rushed for 16 yards on eight carries across four games.

After beginning 2023 in training camp with the Denver Broncos, Jones returned to the Saints, appearing in four games with 21 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He was later claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals and appeared in three games to close out 2023. Jones remained with Arizona until the conclusion of 2024 training camp and was re-signed to their practice roster that December. Jones was activated for a week 18 game against San Francisco and ran for a 46-yard touchdown.

In 38 games at Notre Dame from 2016-19, Jones rushed for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns on 271 carries. In his senior year, he had 857 rushing yards and six touchdowns and capped off his tenure with an 84-yard touchdown in the Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State, a play that went down as the longest run in Fighting Irish bowl history.







