Blue Bombers Add Oyelola to Practice Roster

Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has added Global linebacker Ayo Oyelola to the practice roster.

Oyelola (5-11, 213, Nottingham; born: October 19, 1998, in Dagenham, UK.) has signed with Bombers after three seasons in the NFL (2022-2024) and one in the CFL (2021). Oyelola was selected 22nd overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2021 CFL Global Draft and appeared in one game during the 2021 season. He was also part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, spending two seasons (2022-2023) with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the practice squad. In 2024, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a practice squad contract before being released in January 2025.

The Club has also re-added National defensive lineman Collin Kornelson to the roster.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.