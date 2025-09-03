DB Texada Joins Practice Roster

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the team has added American defensive back Ridge Texada to the practice roster.

Texada (5-8, 179, North Texas; born: May 7, 2002, in Frisco, TX.) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with North Texas (2021-2024), and McNeese State (2020). During his time at North Texas, Texada would total 139 tackles (108 solo, 31 assisted), nine tackles for loss, five interceptions (one touchdown return), one forced fumble, and 32 passes defended in 52 appearances (37 starts). Texada began his college career at McNeese State, where he appeared in 7 games (one start) and recorded 10 tackles.

The Club has also released American receiver Kyran Moore from the practice roster.







