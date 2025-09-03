Defensive Back Bubba Bolden Joins the Alouettes

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Bubba Bolden on Wednesday.

Bolden (6'3'', 204 lb) played college football for the USC Trojans (2017-18) before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes (2019-21). The Las Vegas, NV native was named to the second-team All-ACC squad in 2020. In his last season with Miami, he made 42 tackles, one sack and two knockdowns in seven games.

He spent time in the NFL with Seattle, Cleveland and Minnesota. The 26-year-old also played for San Antonio and Birmingham in the UFL.

