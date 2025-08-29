Ajou Ajou Returns Home to Riderville

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National receiver Ajou Ajou.

Ajou (6'3-220) returns to the Roughriders after spending training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Ajou played in three preseason games, earning four catches.

The Brooks, Alberta native was selected by the Riders in the seventh round, 59th overall, of the 2024 CFL Draft. He made his CFL debut in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and went on to play 12 games in 2024, earning 20 receptions for 307 yards (a 16 yard-per-catch average) and two touchdowns, including a 110-yard breakout performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 7.

Ajou began his college football career at Clemson (2020-21), where he played 22 games, made eight receptions for 114 yards and recorded one touchdown. Ajou also attended University of South Florida in 2022 and played his senior season at Garden City Community College (GCCC), suiting up for seven games with the Broncbusters. He hauled in 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.







