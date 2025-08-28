Stamps Host Elks in Labour Day Classic

Published on August 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders vs. Edmonton Elks

Labour Day Classic presented by Brookfield Residential

McMahon Stadium

Monday, Sept. 1

4 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

The first Battle of Alberta of the 2025 Canadian Football League season is on tap as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Edmonton Elks in the annual Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. MDT.

Since 1982 and for all but two seasons since 1969, the Stampeders have faced their provincial rivals at McMahon on the first Monday of September.

It was in 1949 that the now-familiar Calgary-Edmonton Labour Day matchup was born as the Alberta teams played five straight years in Edmonton before the series was briefly abandoned. Then, in 1959, the rivalry was renewed with Calgary serving as hosts and, with only a few exceptions, it is in this form the tradition continues.

Calgary and Edmonton have played 59 times on Labour Day since 1959 and the Stamps lead the series 31-27-1. Including games against other opponents, a total of 69 Labour Day games have been played in Calgary over the years, with the Stamps posting a 41-27-1 record.

The Labour Day Classic represents the front half of the traditional home-and-home series between the Alberta clubs as the Stamps will travel to Edmonton on Saturday for the rematch. The rivals will meet for a third time in the 2025 regular season on Oct. 24 in Edmonton.

The Stampeders (7-3) enter Monday's contest having won back-to-back games against divisional opponents, with the victories sandwiched around a bye week.

On Aug. 9, a last-second 40-yard field goal by René Paredes lifted the Red and White past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-27. Last week, the Stamps scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to down the Saskatchewan Roughriders 32-15. The win over Saskatchewan leaves the Stamps two points back of the Roughriders for first place in the West Division heading into Week 13 action.

The Elks (4-6) are riding a three-game winning streak with a string of victories over East Division opponents - Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.

Calgary's offence this season has featured a mixture of ground-and-pound and a multifaceted long-range aerial attack. The Stamps' per-game average of 118.2 rushing yards heading into Week 13 is just slightly behind league-leading Winnipeg at 119.1 and, despite a league-low 278 passing attempts, Calgary is among the league leaders in explosive pass plays with 21 completions covering at least 30 yards.

The Stamps are also spreading the ball around as seven players have at least 10 receptions and seven have at least one touchdown catch.

The Stampeders are 4-2 at home so far this season and are 5-0 against West Division opponents. The Elks are 2-3 on the road and 0-4 against the West.

Tribute to the Armed Forces

Since 2015, the tradition of the Labour Day Classic at McMahon has included a salute to the military as part of Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

The game will be preceded by a flyover by two CF-18 Hornets, a ceremonial flag party and a performance of the national anthem by the Canadian Air Force.

Individual members of the Canadian Armed Forces will take the field alongside the Stampeders' starting lineup.

Blackout McMahon presented by Brookfield Residential

Fans are encouraged to wear their black Stampeders gear when they come to McMahon on Monday as part of the Stampeders' Labour Day Blackout event.

The East Fan Zone will be active from 2-4 p.m. and will include:

Military Museum D.J. Face painting TELUS Spark and more sponsor activations

The Coors Light Chill Zone will also be operating two hours before kickoff with a $5 menu.

The halftime performance is by Frisbee Rob as he attempts to break his own record for longest frisbee throw and catch by a dog, which was set at 108 yards in 2021.







