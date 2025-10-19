Stampeders Clinch West Division Playoff Berth

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have clinched a position in the Canadian Football League's West Division playoffs and will face the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The location of the playoff contest will be determined by the results of the final weekend of regular-season action. The Stamps wrap up their regular-season schedule with a visit to the Edmonton Elks on Friday, Oct. 24 while the Lions are in Regina the following night to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

If the Stampeders win in Week 21 and the Lions lose, Calgary locks up second place in the division and the Western Semi-Final will be played at McMahon Stadium. Otherwise, the game will be played at Vancouver's BC Place.

The Stamps clinched a top-three spot in the West on Saturday by defeating the Toronto Argonauts 44-13 at McMahon. On Friday, Calgary had been assured of at least fourth place and a crossover berth into the East Division playoffs when the Elks lost their game at BC.

It's a return to the post-season for the Red and White after the team's run of 18 consecutive playoff appearances was snapped by a last-place finish in 2024. No team has made the playoffs more often in the past 20 seasons.

Playoff appearances 2005-25 (20 seasons)

Calgary 19

BC 17

Montreal 16

Saskatchewan 15

Hamilton 13

Winnipeg 13

Toronto 12

Edmonton 10

Ottawa* 5

* Ottawa Renegades in 2005; Ottawa Redblacks from 2014-present







