Lions Win! BC Wins Fifth Straight with 37-24 Thumping of Elks

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







The BC Lions stayed hot and very much in control of their destiny for a home playoff date. All three phases made key contributions, as they stifled the visiting Edmonton Elks 37-24 in front of 26,308 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The fifth consecutive win improved Buck Pierce's squad to 10-7 and dropped the Elks to 7-10, eliminating them from contention for a playoff spot. Now for some game takes following an eventful night of football.

Coming off a fifth straight victory, we only need one more until we officially host a playoff game! A win next Saturday against Saskatchewan means the Lions will host the Western Semi-Final on SAT. NOV. 01!







Canadian Football League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.