Chatfield and Rose Fined for Actions in Week 12
Published on August 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued three fines from Week 12.
Toronto defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield has been fined for a combination of two separate infractions: delivering a late hit on BC quarterback Nathan Rourke and for delivering a high hit on Rourke.
Saskatchewan defensive lineman Mike Rose has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
