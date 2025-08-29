Chatfield and Rose Fined for Actions in Week 12

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued three fines from Week 12.

Toronto defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield has been fined for a combination of two separate infractions: delivering a late hit on BC quarterback Nathan Rourke and for delivering a high hit on Rourke.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Mike Rose has been fined for delivering a tourist hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

