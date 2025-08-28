Lions Sign Edge Rusher & Former Texas State Standout Levi Bell

Published on August 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive lineman Levi Bell.

Bell (6'1, 275 lbs)- after a 2023 stint with the UFL Michigan Panthers, the native of Cedar Park, Texas appeared in training camp and pre-season with the Seattle Seahawks, registering ten tackles and one sack before spending the rest of that season on the practice squad.

Bell then had a 2024 training camp with the Indianapolis Colts before being released as part of the team's final roster cuts.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: "Adding a player like Levi gives us another weapon on defence. Not only is he an excellent pass rusher with a terrific motor, but he's the kind of player we want in our locker room and in the community. We expect him to contribute right away."

Bell attended the College of Idaho (NAIA) in 2018 and Tyler Junior College in 2019 before a two-year stint at Louisiana Tech, where he recorded 27 total tackles (14 solo, 13 assisted), four sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

He moved to Texas State-San Marcos for his senior season in 2022, earning All-Sun Belt Second Team and PFF All-Sun Belt First Team after notching 66 total tackles (26 solo, 40 assisted), 13.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and seven hurries across 12 games. Rated the third-best defensive player in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.