Honour Roll Hat Trick: Rourke Collects Top Offensive Nod; Hatcher Sr. & Awe Earn Positional Praise

Published on August 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Three prominent BC Lions were recognized for their efforts in the convincing win over Montreal, as the Canadian Football League announced its Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) for week 11.

Nathan Rourke earned the top quarterback and overall offensive grade, while wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. and linebacker Micah Awe graded out at the top of their respective positions.

Rourke (93.2 PFF Grade)- the Victoria-born gunslinger was at it again, completing 26 of 34 pass attempts (76.5 per cent) for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Rourke was on fire in the second half, completing his first ten passes for 204 yards and three of his TD strikes. His 11 th and final pass of the game was the only one to fall incomplete in the final 30 minutes.

He enters this week third in the CFL with 2,686 passing yards and sits tied for third with 16 touchdown passes.

Hatcher Sr. (88.8 PFF Grade)- the CFL's leading receiver at 878 yards, Hatcher Sr. enjoyed his finest performance of the season thus far, hauling in 11 receptions on 11 targets for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

His longest reception of the night was a 40-yard bomb from Rourke to kickstart the drive where he scored his first major, giving the Lions a 23-9 third- quarter lead.

Awe (84.6 PFF Grade)- his seven defensive tackles against the Alouettes were good for a share of the team lead with Garry Peters. Awe also recorded an interception on Montreal's two-point attempt in the fourth quarter, putting an exclamation point on a dominant performance by the Lion defence.

Awe leads all CFL defenders with 74 defensive tackles and is on pace to record 133 this season, which is one short of his career-high set in 2023 with Calgary.

The Lions return to practice today ahead of Saturday's road battle with the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff is 12:00 pm.

The squad is back at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on Friday, September 12 against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Our Campus Clash game celebrates the return to school where fans will get the chance to win $10,000 and enjoy a frat-style takeover of the Backyard Party on Terry Fox Plaza. Tickets start at just $19.







