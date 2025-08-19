Roughriders Add American Defensive Back Benny Sapp III

Published on August 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive backBenny Sapp III.

Sapp III(6'1-205) signed with the Atlanta Falcons and joined the team's practice squad in 2024. Prior to that, Sapp III entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He went on to appear in five regular-season games as a rookie with Green Bay, registering two tackles.

Sapp III concluded his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa, where he appeared in 30 games (2020-22) and started in 15 of them. During his time at Northern Iowa, Sapp III registered 138 tackles (83 solo), nine interceptions, two tackles for a loss, 16 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As a senior in 2022, he earned third-team FCS All-America honours from The Associated Press and second-team FCS All-America recognition from STATS Perform.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native began his collegiate journey at the University of Minnesota, where he played in 24 games over two seasons (2018-19).

In a corresponding move the Club has released American linebacker Braxton Hill.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.