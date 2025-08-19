CFL Honour Roll: Week 11 - Rourke Earns Player of the Week
Published on August 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Nathan Rourke, Brandon Barlow and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line have made the grade for Week 11 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 11: OFFENCE
QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | MTL 18 - BC 36
PFF Player Grade: 93.2
26-of-34 passing (76.5 per cent) for 382 yards; sixth 300+ yard game of the season
Season-high four touchdown passes; fourth multiple-passing TD game in last five starts
31 rushing yards on two carries, including a 27-yard effort
139.6 efficiency rating
Second Player of the Week selection this season (Week 1)
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 11: DEFENCE
DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton Elks | TOR 20 - EDM 28
PFF Player Grade: 87.6
45 total defensives snaps
Two defensive tackles and a forced fumble
First sack of the season, resulting in a loss of 4 yards
86.6 Grade on 37 pass rush snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 11: OFFENSIVE LINE
Saskatchewan Roughriders | HAM 9 - SSK 29
PFF unit grade: 62.1
Top-3 performers:
Jermarcus Hardrick | 77.3
Logan Ferland | 62.6
Payton Collins | 56.9
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 11
QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 93.2
RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton | 87.3
REC | Keon Hatcher | BC | 88.8
OL | Jermarcus Hardrick | Saskatchewan | 77.3
DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton | 87.6
LB | Micah Awe | BC | 84.6
DB | Evan Holm | Winnipeg | 85.1
RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 67.0
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 79.1
ST | Cameron Judge | Toronto | 91.3
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg
93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan
92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
91.5 | W10 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | Calgary
91.0 | W5 | DL | Julian Howsare | Hamilton
90.9 | W6 | DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.7 | W10 | QB | Dru Brown | Ottawa
