Elks Add Receiver OJ Hiliare

Published on August 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American wide receiver OJ Hiliare, the club announced Tuesday.

Hiliare (6'0, 185 LBS) joins the Green and Gold after being released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats ¬â¹ following 2025 CFL training camp. The 24-year-old receiver most recently attended the Bowling Green State University from 2022 to 2023, where he recorded 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 scores. Prior to his time with the Bowling Green Falcons, Hiliare suited up for 14 games for Alabama A&M from 2020 to 2021, where he recorded 88 receptions for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdowns. ¬â¹

The native of Belle Glade, FL joined the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in May of 2024, but was among the team's final training camp cuts. ¬â¹







