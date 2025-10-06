Elks Add Receiver, Defensive Back

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American wide receiver Justin McGriff and American defensive back Gavin Holmes to the practice roster, the club announced Monday.

McGriff (6-6, 215) joins the Elks after his standout performance with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024 training camp. The lengthy wideout made a mark in a 2024 preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts, where the rookie hauled in four receptions for 58 yards. McGriff would unfortunately miss the entire season due to an ACL injury suffered later in camp.

Collegiately, McGriff played three seasons at Utah State (2020-2022). In 33 games with the Aggies, McGriff hauled in 80 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Holmes (5-11, 185) heads North after two seasons at the University of Texas (2023-2024). in 30 games with the Longhorns, the defender registered 30 total tackles, and five passes defended. Holmes began his college career with Wake Forest, where he played in 27 games over three seasons (2020-22). The defender registered 45 total tackles while playing for the Demon Deacons, along with two interceptions and 15 passes defended.

Holmes would sign a contract with the NFL's Detroit Lions following the 2025 NFL Draft, but was released last June.







