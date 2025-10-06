Blue Bombers Add Five to Practice Roster

Published on October 6, 2025

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed defensive back/linebacker Matthew Jackson, offensive lineman Hunter Poncius, defensive ends Matthew Jaworski and Kydran Jenkins, and defensive back Major Williams. All players are American.

Jackson (6-1, 209, Eastern Kentucky; born: November 9, 1998, in Chicago, IL.) joins the Bombers after time in the NFL, and a four-year collegiate career with Eastern Kentucky.

With Eastern Kentucky (2018-2021 he totaled 294 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and ten pass breakups in 50 games. He emerged as one of the top defensive players in the FCS, earning All-ASUN honours, Stats Perform Third-Team All-America recognition in 2022, and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2021.

After going undrafted in 2023, Jackson signed with the Tennessee Titans and made the team's initial 53-man roster.

Poncius (6-8, 318, North Dakota State; born: February 27, 2001, in Buffalo, MN.) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career at North Dakota State and attending the Montreal Alouettes training camp this season.

Poncius played five seasons at North Dakota State University (2019-2024), appearing in 40 games for the Bison, primarily at left tackle and on special teams units.

Jaworski (6-5, 260, Fordham; born: December 6, 2002, in Buffalo, NY.) joins the Blue Bombers after a four-year collegiate career with Fordham University.

Over four seasons (2021-2024), he appeared in 42 games and totaled 165 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five pass breakups, one blocked kick, and 34 quarterback hurries. He was a two-time All-Patriot League selection, earned Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year honours in 2024, and was named a second-team FCS All-American by Stats Perform. Jaworski was also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in FCS football.

Jenkins (6-1, 190, Purdue; born: July 3, 2002, in Louisville, GA.) joins the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with Purdue.

From 2020-2025 with the Boilermakers, he appeared in 52 games and started 49. In those games he totaled 207 tackles, 44 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and one blocked kick.

Jenkins was a consistent playmaker on Purdue's defense and earned multiple All-Big Ten honours, including a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2024. He had standout seasons in both 2023 and 2024, combining for over 140 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in those two years alone.

Williams (6-1, 190, Carson-Newman; born: August 31, 2001, in Fort Myers, FL.) signs with the Bombers after a three-year collegiate career with Virginia (2019) and Carson-Newman (2022-2023).

He began his collegiate football career at the University of Virginia in 2019. However, he later transferred to Carson-Newman University, where he played for the Eagles from 2022 to 2024. During his time at Carson-Newman, Williams appeared in 34 games and recorded a total of 155 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

In May 2025, Williams participated in the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp and earned a spot on the preseason roster.







