2025 Grey Cup Festival Unveils Province-Wide Initiatives Showcasing Manitoba's Communities, Youth, and Culture

WINNIPEG, MB. - The 2025 Grey Cup Festival today announced a trio of major initiatives that celebrate Manitoba's communities, inspire youth, and embrace bilingualism, ensuring this year's Festival leaves a lasting legacy across the province.

"The 2025 Grey Cup Festival is more than just football, it's about celebrating Manitoba," said Jenn Thompson, Executive Director of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival. "By taking the Grey Cup north, putting footballs in the hands of students across the province, and embracing bilingualism, we're building a Festival that belongs to everyone."

Flag Football Kits for Every School in Manitoba

In partnership with Football Manitoba and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will launch a province-wide flag football initiative that provides over 900 schools in Manitoba with the resources to introduce the sport in a fun, inclusive, and accessible way. The kits will come with footballs, tuck-in flags, a Blue Bombers "Flag in Schools" curriculum plan, and a Winnipeg Blue Bombers flag. The kits will be made available for schools throughout the fall and winter.

"Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, set to make its Olympic debut in 2026," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "It is safe, fast-paced, and exciting, while also being one of the most inclusive entry points into the game. Students of all skill levels and abilities can participate, developing athletic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship in an environment that builds confidence, belonging, and joy."

Travel Manitoba Northern Tour

In partnership with Travel Manitoba, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will take the excitement north this October with the Travel Manitoba Northern Tour. The Tour will spotlight local culture, iconic attractions, and community spirit in three northern communities:

Flin Flon (October 7-8): The trip will feature visits to Flintabbey Flonatin Roadside Attraction, Flin Flon Station Museum, and a fall fishing excursion at Bakers Narrows Lake. The Grey Cup will be setup at Whitney Forum Rink, inviting residents to stop by and take photos.

Thompson (October 15): The group will explore Pisew Falls and visit Wapanohk Elementary and Juniper Elementary, where students will get the chance to see and take photos with the Grey Cup.

Churchill (October 23-24): This trip will feature a wildlife tour with Nanuk Operations in search of bears and other wildlife, dog sledding with Wapusk Adventures, and the Grey Cup will be setup at Churchill Town Centre Complex, open to the community for photos.

The Tour will feature former Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander, Grey Cup Guardian Jeff McWhinney (with the Grey Cup itself), representatives from Travel Manitoba, members of the Festival's content and community team, and Maple the Beaver, the official 2025 Grey Cup Festival mascot.

"The 2025 Grey Cup Festival provides a unique opportunity to showcase all corners of our province to Manitobans, Canadians and visitors from around the world," said Colin Ferguson, President and CEO at Travel Manitoba. "Whatever your heart needs, Canada's heart is calling. Through the Northern Tour, we're highlighting the incredible experiences, landscapes and communities that make Manitoba such a remarkable place to explore year-round. We're proud to partner on an initiative that shines a spotlight on the North while connecting people to the excitement of the Grey Cup."

Commitment to Bilingualism

The 2025 Grey Cup Festival has made bilingualism a cornerstone of this year's celebrations, ensuring equal representation of both English and French at every level:

Every press release translated into both languages

Press conferences have been emceed bilingually

French marketing assets (email, digital, print) were distributed in Ottawa and Montreal to promote the Grey Cup

Fully French versions of the Festival website and Festival Hub were launched this year

Bilingual pageantry will be incorporated across Winnipeg come November

A bilingual Festival program will be distributed to 250,000 homes this month

These Festival efforts align with the CFL's bilingual mandate, which includes:

Bilingual national anthems for games involving Montreal or Ottawa during the regular season, and at all Grey Cup and playoff games

Equal English/French representation at national events including the Grey Cup, playoffs, and the CFL Combine

League announcements distributed in both languages

Directional signage, game-day pageantry, and PA announcements such as welcome greetings, anthem introductions, moments of silence, territorial acknowledgements, downs and yardage calls, and all official announcements at the Grey Cup game must be presented 50/50 in English and French

The 2025 Grey Cup Festival takes place in Winnipeg this November, culminating in the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Princess Auto Stadium.







