Board Renewal Process Continues

Published on September 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - As part of the continuing process of Board renewal, the Winnipeg Football Club will once again hold a public nomination period to fill upcoming vacancies on the Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors.

The Winnipeg Football Club introduced the public nomination process to seek out and elect new Directors in early 2013. Since then, twenty-one new members have been elected to the Board through the public nomination process.

The current nomination period will open today, September 10, 2025 and runs until October 10, 2025 at 12:00 p.m.

Once the nomination process closes, each application will be reviewed by the Nominating Committee of the Board and the candidate(s) who meet the qualifications will then be considered and eventually will be elected by the full Board of Directors.

Applications from past nominees will continue to be considered unless they have specifically withdrawn their application.