Week 15 in the CFL

Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

RANK(IN) ABOVE THE REST

Justin Rankin rushed for 204 yards on 16 carries last week, marking the second time an Edmonton player reached the 200+ plateau in a game. Sean Millington holds the team record with 225 yards, set on October 30, 1999.

Rankin had four rushes of 20+ yards - the most in a single game since the league began tracking the stat in 2016. He leads the league in 20+ yard rushes this season (10).

His 90-yard rush was the seventh-longest in Edmonton history and the longest this season.

He leads the league with 13 big plays.

Rankin leads the Elks in rushing yards (688) and receiving yards (533). His 1,221 yards from scrimmage leads the CFL.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Home teams are .500 (27-27).

Through 54 games, there have been 15 kick return TDs and 35 total return TDs, compared to 11 and 31 last season.

Games are averaging 53.2 points - the highest mark since 2008.

All nine teams have four-or-more wins.

QBs have a combined 69.1 per cent completion rate - the highest in league history.

Possible milestone game(s):

100th | McLeod Bethel-Thompson (MTL), Dylan Wynn (MTL)

WPG (6-6) at HAM (7-5)

Winnipeg swept the season series in 2024, however, the Ticats have won four of the previous five matchups at Hamilton Stadium.

Winnipeg sits ninth in turnovers made (34) with a -11 turnover ratio; Hamilton leads the league with 30 turnovers forced with a +8 ratio.

Chris Streveler is a career 0-2 against Hamilton; Zach Collaros is 4-5.

Willie Jefferson is currently tied with Adrion Smith for second all-time in pass knockdowns (90). Eddie Davis is first in league history with 111.

Last week, in his first game back in the CFL, Ontaria Wilson registered 89 receiving yards on five receptions.

Brady Oliveira needs 26 rushing yards to become the seventh Blue Bomber to reach 5,000 in his career.

Nic Demski needs 86 yards to pass Clarence Denmark (5,478) for eighth on the all-time Bombers list. Ernie Pitts is seventh (5,525).

Hamilton has committed a league-low 23 defensive penalties.

Mitchell will make his 20th consecutive start this week - his longest streak since 2018-19. He needs two passing TDs to tie Tom Clements (252) for 11th all-time.

Greg Bell set career-highs last week with 20 carries and 156 rushing yards.

Kenny Lawler has set career-highs in receptions (59) and receiving yards (1,047), marking his second career 1,000+ yard season.

OTT (4-8) at BC (5-7)

Week 14: OTT 34 - BC 33

The Lions have won the teams' past six matchups at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Dustin Crum recorded his first 300+ passing yard game last week (301), while adding 69 rushing yards.

Last week, Kalil Pimpleton totaled 174 all-purpose yards.

Justin Hardy (3,383) has passed Jock Clime for ninth on Ottawa's all-time receiving list. He needs 58 yards to pass Hugh Oldham for eighth.

Last week in his REDBLACK debut, Mark Milton recorded five defensive tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

BC has lost three of its last five when leading by 10+ points. The team surrendered 31 second-half points to Ottawa last week.

BC has scored 30+ points in each of its past five games.

Nathan Rourke is the fifth Canadian QB to make 30 career starts. He ranks third among Canadians in passing yards (9,180) and needs 346 passing yards to break Russ Jackson's single-season record (3,641 in 1969).

James Butler needs 55 rushing yards for his third career 1,000-yard season.

Micah Awe leads the league with 91 defensive tackles. He has 24 in his past three games.

Keon Hatcher Sr. leads the league in receiving yards (1,073) and he is tied for first in receptions (66).

EDM (5-7) at TOR (4-8)

Week 11: EDM 28 - TOR 20

Edmonton is 4-2 against the East, while Toronto is 2-4 against the West.

Toronto leads the league in passing yards per game (322.8), while Edmonton has allowed the most per game (296.1).

The Elks have won four of their past five games.

Cody Fajardo is a career 5-6 against Toronto. He leads the league with a 75.5 completion rate and he needs 52 passing yards to reach 20,000 in his career.

In the teams' Week 11 matchup, Justin Rankin recorded 179 scrimmage yards (92 rushing, 87 receiving) and a TD.

Javon Leake leads the CFL with 1,635 all-purpose yards. Last week, he had 152 return yards, including 86 off of a missed field goal.

Nick Arbuckle has passed for 300+ yards in each of his past six games with totals of 2,137 yards, 14 TDs and two interceptions. He is 172 yards shy of his first 4,000-yard season.

Dejon Brissett has 20 receptions for 389 yards (19.5 average) in his last four games.

Spencer Brown had 154 yards from scrimmage last week.

In his return to the CFL in Week 13, Makai Polk caught six passes for 64 yards and a TD.

MTL (5-7) at SSK (10-2)

Week 9: SSK 34 - MTL 6

The Alouettes allowed a season-high 234 rushing yards last week after allowing 88.2 per game through their first 11 contests.

Montreal is looking to avoid its first six-game losing streak since 2018.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson is a career 2-4 against Saskatchewan. He needs two touchdown passes for 100 in his career.

Darnell Sankey has 28 defensive tackles in his last three games.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund leads the league with eight sacks; his next will be the 30th of his career.

Tyrell Richards and Alexandre Gagné lead the CFL in special teams tackles (18).

Saskatchewan is 7-0 when games are decided in the final three minutes. They also own the best home and away records at 5-1.

Saskatchewan leads the league in big plays per game (3.25).

Trevor Harris is a career 9-5 against his former team. His next TD pass will be his 200th.

KeeSean Johnson is tied for the league lead in receptions (66). He is 92 receiving yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season.

A.J. Ouellette (169) is nine carries short of his career-high.

Canadian Tevaughn Campbell leads the league with six interceptions.







