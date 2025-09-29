Blue Bombers Release LB Jonathan Jones
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Release LB Jonathan Jones

Published on September 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

American linebacker Jonathan Jones

