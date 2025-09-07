Oyelola Released
Published on September 7, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from practice roster:
Global linebacker Ayo Oyelola
