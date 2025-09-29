BC Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025

Surrey, BC (unceded traditional territory of the Katzie, Semiahmoo, Kwantlen, and other Coast Salish peoples) - One of the most dominant teams in Canadian university history headlines the BC Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 which will be formally inducted on Friday, October 17, 2025, ahead of the BC Lions game versus the Edmonton Elks.

The 1986 UBC Thunderbirds - led by the legendary Frank Smith - went undefeated en route to capturing the university's second Vanier Cup title in history. Leo Groenewegen, one of the team's star players who would go on to a 13-year CFL career including a stint with the BC Lions, is also among this year's inductee class entering the BC Football Hall of Fame in the Athlete (professional) category, joining another former Leo in Larry Crawford, one of the most dynamic defensive backs in CFL history.

"Our Class of 2025 is an exemplary group of individuals who have shaped football, and in many cases continue to shape, football in the province of British Columbia," said Tom Malone, CEO of the BC Football Hall of Fame. "These individuals have left an indelible mark on our great game, and we are looking forward to celebrating their formal induction on October 17.

"We are also extremely grateful to the BC Lions Football Club, team owner Amar Doman, and President Duane Vienneau, for once again being a tremendous partner for us in helping us mark this occasion, and the BC Sports Hall of Fame for hosting our induction ceremony."

Dr. Sean Graham (Vancouver College / UBC Thunderbirds) and Jerome Erdman (Handsworth Secondary / Simon Fraser University) will enter the Hall in the amateur athlete category. Legendary radio sports broadcaster Ron "Barney" Barnet will be inducted in the Media category. Long-time amateur coach Jay Prepchuk and football administrator Heather Foster will be inducted in the Builder category, and long-time official and coach Walter Becker will receive the CFL Bob Ackles Award.

