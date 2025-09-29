Lions Entertain Stampeders in Pivotal West Battle Saturday Afternoon

(Vancouver) - Riding a three-game winning streak at this pivotal juncture of their season, the 8-7 BC Lions are back at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for a matchup with the 8-6 Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, October 4. Kickoff is 4:00 pm.

Join us for the third annual Gravy Bowl, presented by British Columbia Turkey. These two Western rivals meet for the second time in three weeks, following the Lions' 52-23 beatdown in Calgary.

Upper bowl seating is OPEN, as we anticipate one of our larger crowds of the 2025 season.

Tickets for Saturday's Gravy Bowl start at only $19.

Along with the winner taking over second place in the tight West Division and keeping pace in the battle for a home playoff game, this matchup combines familiar quarterbacks, both current and vintage.

Friends and former teammates Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. will battle once again and are also adding a fun and important element to the rivalry.

As KidSport ambassadors, the quarterbacks engaging in a competition to raise money that will bring low-income kids to the sidelines this week.

The Lions are also supporting this great cause, with each game ticket purchase giving a $10 KidSport donation and a chance to win a $27,000 diamond football, courtesy Spence Diamonds.

Another duo of former Lion quarterback teammates, Buck Pierce and Dave Dickenson, will meet as competing head coaches, adding another exciting storyline in this battle of West Division heavyweights.

The fun begins at NOON with our Backyard Party, presented by PlayNow Sports, outside on Terry Fox Plaza.

Fans' favourite Gravy Bowl activities are back! Turkey carvings will be available for a pre-game meal (while supplies last) and fans 19 and over can enjoy our large beer garden with Molson Coors beverages available for $5!

Fans from both teams will also engage in a pie-eating contest to cap it all off.







