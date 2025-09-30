2025 Draft Pick Hayden Harris Inks Deal with Lions

Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has signed National defensive lineman Hayden Harris.

Harris (6'5, 255 lbs)- joins the squad after being selected in round two (11th overall) in this year's CFL Draft and attending training camp with the Buffalo Bills. Harris later worked out with the Chicago Bears.

"Harris gives us another weapon for our defence, while also adding a terrific teammate to the locker room," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"As we make this push to the playoffs, we couldn't be more excited to add a player of his calibre to the team."

In 29 games at the University of Montana from 2023-24, Harris registered 84 total tackles (41 solo, 43 assisted), 21.5 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Harris also earned second-team All-Big Sky Honours and was the Grizzlies' Defensive MVP and winner of the Sims-Miller Award as outstanding defensive lineman in his senior season.

He previously attended UCLA from 2019-22 and suited up in three games in his final year with the Bruins.







