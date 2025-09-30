Stampeders Release Vaughns
Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns.
Signed as a free agent on Sept. 14 after playing seven games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, Vaughns appeared in two games for the Stampeders and recorded one special-teams tackle.
The Stamps return to action on Saturday when they travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.
