Stampeders Release Vaughns

Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns.

Signed as a free agent on Sept. 14 after playing seven games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, Vaughns appeared in two games for the Stampeders and recorded one special-teams tackle.

The Stamps return to action on Saturday when they travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 30, 2025

