Stampeders Release Vaughns
CFL Calgary Stampeders

Stampeders Release Vaughns

Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release


The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Byron Vaughns.

Signed as a free agent on Sept. 14 after playing seven games for the Montreal Alouettes earlier this season, Vaughns appeared in two games for the Stampeders and recorded one special-teams tackle.

The Stamps return to action on Saturday when they travel to Vancouver to face the BC Lions.

Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from September 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central