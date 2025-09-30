Bradlee Anae Recognized with Week 17 Honour Roll Selection

Published on September 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - BC Lions defensive lineman Bradlee Anae was the highest graded at his position for week 17, as the Canadian Football League handed out its Honour Roll, powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Anae (84.0 PFF Grade)- the newcomer was a key piece to a solid defensive outing, recording a pair of tackles, one sack and a forced fumble that held Toronto to a field goal late in the opening quarter of the 27-22 victory.

Since signing with the Lions earlier this month, Anae has registered four defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and a pair of sacks and the forced fumble.

Anae and the 8-7 Lions host 8-6 Calgary on Saturday in the Gravy Bowl, presented by British Columbia Turkey. Kickoff is 4:00 pm.

Join us for a Thanksgiving-themed bash! It starts at NOON with our Backyard Party, presented by PlayNow Sports.

Fans can enjoy a turkey dinner (while supplies last), expanded beer garden with Molson Coors beverages for $5 (aged 19 and over) and a pie-eating contest.

Stay in your seats at halftime, as Lions legend Solomon Elimimian joins our Wall of Fame and has his number 56 honoured by the club.

With attendance expected to hit 30,000 fans, upper bowl seating is OPEN. Game tickets start at $19.







