Lions Win! BC Sinks Grey Cup Champ Argos, 27-22, at Home
Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
It was the type of gritty effort that is sometimes required for a team with playoff and championship aspirations. The 8-7 BC Lions have their first three-game win streak of the season after grinding out a 27-22 victory over the 5-10 Toronto Argonauts in front of 21,205 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.
Your Lions carry serious momentum heading into another clash against former QB Vernon Adams Jr and the Calgary Stampeders after a dominant 52-23 win in Calgary last Friday.
CAN'T MISS: Pivotal clash next Saturday, October 4 for 3rd annual Gravy Bowl account-related emails periodically.
Canadian Football League Stories from September 27, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Win! BC Sinks Grey Cup Champ Argos, 27-22, at Home
- British Columbia's Team: Lions to Call Kelowna Home for Start of 2026 Regular Season
- Former Acadia Axemen Long Snapper Cam Foran Returns to Lions
- Honour Roll Hat Trick: Rourke Takes Player of the Week; Hatcher Sr. and Horvath Earn Top Positional Praise for Week 16
- Lions Sign American Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead