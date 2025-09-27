Lions Win! BC Sinks Grey Cup Champ Argos, 27-22, at Home

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

It was the type of gritty effort that is sometimes required for a team with playoff and championship aspirations. The 8-7 BC Lions have their first three-game win streak of the season after grinding out a 27-22 victory over the 5-10 Toronto Argonauts in front of 21,205 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Your Lions carry serious momentum heading into another clash against former QB Vernon Adams Jr and the Calgary Stampeders after a dominant 52-23 win in Calgary last Friday.

