Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Playoff Berth and Secure Home Playoff Game

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially clinched a playoff berth and a guaranteed home playoff game at Hamilton Stadium in the 2025 Canadian Football League (CFL) Playoffs.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Tiger-Cats will look to finish strong and build momentum heading into the postseason as they continue their push to clinch the East Division title.

CFL playoff tickets will officially go on sale Tuesday, October 1. Fans are encouraged to join the priority list here to secure the best available seats and receive the latest ticket updates.







