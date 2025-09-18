Hamilton Sports Group Appoints Jim Lawson as Vice Chair

Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Sports Group announced today the appointment of Jim Lawson as Vice Chair of the organization. Lawson, a minority owner of Hamilton Sports Group, assumes an enhanced role within the organization's leadership team that oversees the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the Hamilton Sports Group Foundation, and the master license agreement for Hamilton Stadium, a modern 23,000-seat multipurpose venue in the heart of the city.

Lawson is part of a committed local ownership group that includes "Caretaker" Bob Young, Hamilton-based company Stelco, and senior sports executives Scott Mitchell (Managing Partner) and former Tiger-Cats player and business leader Marwan Hage. Young remains Chair while Mitchell continues to serve as Managing Partner of Hamilton Sports Group.

Formed in 2022, Hamilton Sports Group was created to secure the long-term success of professional football, soccer, and other sports ventures in Hamilton. With Lawson's appointment, the group further strengthens its leadership capacity and community roots.

"Jim has been a tremendous partner since joining our ownership group, and his expanded role as Vice Chair will strengthen our ability to further grow Hamilton Sports Group in the years ahead," said Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner, Hamilton Sports Group. "His experience as a sports executive, his business acumen, and his personal ties to the region make him an invaluable voice at the table as we continue building long-term success for our teams, our fans, and our city."

A lifelong sports executive, Lawson brings deep ties to Hamilton and Canadian sport. His family has been intertwined with Hamilton football history for generations- his father, Mel Lawson, remains the youngest starting quarterback to win a Grey Cup with the Hamilton Flying Wildcats in 1943; his grandfather, C.C. Lawson, owned the Wildcats and was instrumental in merging the Hamilton Tigers and Wildcats to form the inaugural Tiger-Cats team; and his uncle, Gord Lawson, played on that first Tiger-Cats roster.

Lawson has also served as Chair of the CFL's Board of Governors and twice as interim Commissioner of the league. In recognition of his contributions to the game, Lawson received the CFL's prestigious Commissioner's Award, presented to an individual who has demonstrated dedication and made a significant contribution to Canadian football.

Currently the Executive Chair of Woodbine Entertainment Group, Canada's largest horse racetrack operator, Lawson served as Chief Executive Officer beginning in 2015 after three years as Chair of the Board. He was also inducted into the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 for his leadership in amateur and professional sport.

"Hamilton has always held a special place for me and my family, both personally and through our long history with football in this city," said Lawson. "I'm honoured to take on this role as Vice Chair and work with Bob, Scott, Marwan, Stelco, and our partners to drive new business opportunities for Hamilton Sports Group that will benefit our fans, our teams, and the broader community we serve."

With a mix of local business leadership, iconic ownership, and sports expertise, Hamilton Sports Group continues to build on its foundation of success while positioning itself for future growth and long-term impact in Hamilton and beyond. Both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC are currently in the midst of successful seasons, with the Tiger-Cats sitting atop the CFL's East Division and Forge FC leading the Canadian Premier League standings.







