112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 16
Published on September 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
TOR LOSS and BC LOSS and HAM WIN = HAM clinches playoff berth
WEST DIVISION
BC LOSS and WPG LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches home playoff date
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
WEEK 16 SCHEDULE
Fri., Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET | MTL at TOR
Fri., Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET | BC at CGY
Sat., Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. ET | WPG at OTT
Sat., Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET | EDM at HAM
Images from this story
|
Hamilton Tiger-Cats exchange congratulations
Canadian Football League Stories from September 18, 2025
- 112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 16 - CFL
- Hamilton Sports Group Appoints Jim Lawson as Vice Chair - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Week 16 in the CFL - CFL
- CFL Strengthens Support of Truth and Reconciliation - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.