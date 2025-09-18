112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 16

TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

TOR LOSS and BC LOSS and HAM WIN = HAM clinches playoff berth

WEST DIVISION

BC LOSS and WPG LOSS and EDM LOSS = SSK clinches home playoff date

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

WEEK 16 SCHEDULE

Fri., Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET | MTL at TOR

Fri., Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET | BC at CGY

Sat., Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. ET | WPG at OTT

Sat., Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET | EDM at HAM

