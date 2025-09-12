Tiger-Cats Announce Passing of Goveia

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are deeply saddened to share the passing of our General Manager, Ted Goveia, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ted was a highly respected leader, colleague, and friend whose passion and commitment for Canadian football left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication to the game and to the Tiger-Cats family will never be forgotten.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ted's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Tiger-Cats will honour and celebrate Ted's impact on Canadian Football during tonight's Team Ted game.







