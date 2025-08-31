Tiger-Cats Sign Shedler Fervius

Published on August 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the signing of Canadian wide receiver Shedler Fervius.

Fervius, 26, appeared in 19 games with the Montreal Alouettes from 2023 to 2025, registering seven receptions for 87 yards. The 5-11, 200-pound native of Scarborough, Ontario, previously suited up in 18 games at Saint Mary's University, where he recorded 59 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown.







