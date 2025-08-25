Tiger-Cats Ink American Linebacker Braxton Hill

Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Braxton Hill to the practice roster, the team announced today.

Hill, 25, joins the Ticats after a stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 6'2, 225-pound Montana native spent his collegiate career at the University of Montana (2019-2023), where he appeared in 51 games and registered 231 total tackles (76 solo), 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one returned 34 yards for a touchdown. Hill earned All-American and All-Big Sky Conference honours in his senior season.







