RedBlacks Acquire American DB Mark Milton from Argos

Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have acquired American defensive back Mark Milton from the Toronto Argonauts, sending the team's seventh-round pick in the 2026 Canadian Football League Draft to the Boatmen.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

To Ottawa:

American DB Mark Milton

To Toronto:

2026 Seventh round pick

Milton, 25, has appeared in nine games for Toronto during the 2025 season, making 23 defensive tackles, and one tackle on special teams. He suited up in 10 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season, recording 34 total tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles.

A product of Houston, Texas, Milton played his college football for Baylor from 2018 to 2022, where he racked up 97 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 51 career games. He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins, alongside stints with the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (UFL).







