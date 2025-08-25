Boatmen Send DB Mark Milton to Ottawa
Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have traded American DB Mark Milton to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.
