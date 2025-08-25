Boatmen Send DB Mark Milton to Ottawa

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have traded American DB Mark Milton to the Ottawa REDBLACKS in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.







