Argos Nominees for 2025 CFL Awards Announced

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today the team winners for the 2025 CFL Awards. The players were selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

East and West Division winners will be announced on October 30, 2025.

The 2025 CFL Awards will be handed out on November 13, 2025, in Winnipeg during Grey Cup week.

Toronto's nominees include:

Most Outstanding Player: Nick Arbuckle

Arbuckle, the reigning Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player, played 15 games in 2025 and threw for career highs in yards (4,370) and touchdowns (26). Those numbers are good for fourth and third, respectively, in the league this year, up to this point. The seven-year veteran also set a career-high in rushing yards with 161, while adding two more majors on the ground. The California native threw for the ninth-most yards in Argo history this year.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Peter Nicastro*

Nicastro earns his second Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nomination (2021) after suiting up for all 18 games for the Double Blue this season. This is the second consecutive year Nicastro has played in all 18 games, and he has missed only one game over the past three seasons. The Calgary native helped his offence score the third most points in the league this season (453) and throw for the second most yards in the CFL (5,483).

Most Outstanding Canadian: Kevin Mital

Mital, in his second season in Toronto, became the first Canadian in Argonauts history to reach 100 receptions and just the fifth Argo ever to achieve this milestone. The Quebec native tallied 102 receptions for 886 yards and four touchdowns, all career highs. His reception mark is currently leading the league by seven with one week left.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Cameron Judge*

Judge, traded back to Toronto this past offseason, was a force in 2025, totaling an even 100 defensive plays in 18 games. The eight-year veteran notched 79 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, four knockdowns, and six tackles for loss. Judge was Calgary's nominee for MODP and MOC last season. He was also the Stamp's MOC nominee in 2023 and 2022, as well as Saskatchewan's nominee in 2019.

Most Outstanding Special Team s Player: Lirim Hajrullahu*

Hajrullahu had one of the best kicking seasons in Boatmen history in 2025. The six-year CFLer set a team record last weekend when he kicked his 57th field goal through the uprights. That same kick was also his 12th field goal of at least 50 yards this season, setting a new CFL benchmark while also tying a team record for most consecutive field goals made with 18 in a row. His 208 points are the second most in team history. Hajrullahu currently ranks first in the CFL in field goals made and third in percentage (89.1). This is Hajrullahu's third team nomination for MOST player.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Derek Slywka

Slywka, who was a receiver in training camp before making the switch to defensive back late in May, tallied 46 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two touchdowns in 15 games played this season. The New York state native's breakout game came against Ottawa in June when he recovered a fumble and returned it 105 yards for a touchdown before taking a blocked field goal 120 yards to the house.

*denotes unanimous selection







Canadian Football League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.