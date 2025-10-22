Western Semi-Final Tickets on Sale Now to General Public

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With the race for second place coming down to the wire, the BC Lions have opened general public ticket sales for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1.

Nothing beats playoff football in downtown Vancouver in November and fans are encouraged to act quickly, as the Lions look to pack the dome.

The Lions can claim homefield advantage by beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders this Saturday in Regina, or with losses by the Calgary Stampeders on Friday and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Lions-Riders clash is 4:00 pm.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.