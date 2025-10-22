Western Semi-Final Tickets on Sale Now to General Public
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - With the race for second place coming down to the wire, the BC Lions have opened general public ticket sales for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1.
Nothing beats playoff football in downtown Vancouver in November and fans are encouraged to act quickly, as the Lions look to pack the dome.
The Lions can claim homefield advantage by beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders this Saturday in Regina, or with losses by the Calgary Stampeders on Friday and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier on Saturday.
Kickoff for the Lions-Riders clash is 4:00 pm.
