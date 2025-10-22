Best Foot Forward: Team Award Winners Stand Tall

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) clubs have named their team award winners - their groups of players who stood out and shone brightest this season.

The winners were selected by each team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team's Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.

Team award winners advance to a second round of voting to determine who will represent the East and West Divisions, which will be announced on October 30. The division finalists will go head-to-head at the CFL Awards - the marquee event of the Grey Cup Festival, which will be held at the Club Regent Event Centre on November 13 with CFL ON TSN panelists Kate Beirness and Blue Bomber legend Milt Stegall taking on hosting duties. Tickets are available here.

In order to expand the impact of end-of-season honours, the Coach of the Year, the Commissioner's Award, the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award, the Jane Mawby Tribute Award and the Glenn "Keeper" McWhinney Scholarship Fund, presented by the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, have shifted to a number of separate events, allowing recipients to celebrate with their peers and those they serve, while the CFL Awards will solely focus on player accomplishments.

The 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league's free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available here.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the CFL Awards and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

2025 TEAM AWARD WINNERS

* Denotes a unanimous selection

GEORGE REED MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

BC | Nathan Rourke*

EDM | Justin Rankin*

CGY | Dedrick Mills

SSK | Trevor Harris*

WPG | Brady Oliveira

HAM | Bo Levi Mitchell

TOR | Nick Arbuckle

OTT | Kalil Pimpleton

MTL | Davis Alexander

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN

BC | Nathan Rourke*

EDM | Joel Dublanko

CGY | Jalen Philpot

SSK | A.J. Allen*

WPG | Brady Oliveira

HAM | Marc Liegghio

TOR | Kevin Mital

OTT | Daniel Adeboboye

MTL | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund*

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER

BC | Mathieu Betts

EDM | Kordell Jackson

CGY | Clarence Hicks

SSK | Jameer Thurman

WPG | Evan Holm

HAM | Julian Howsare

TOR | Cameron Judge*

OTT | Jovan Santos-Knox

MTL | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

BC | Jarell Broxton*

EDM | David Beard

CGY | Zack Williams

SSK | Jermarcus Hardrick

WPG | Stanley Bryant

HAM | Brandon Revenberg*

TOR | Peter Nicastro*

OTT | Dino Boyd*

MTL | Justin Lawrence

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

BC | Sean Whyte

EDM | Javon Leake

CGY | Mark Vassett

SSK | Nick Wiebe

WPG | Trey Vaval*

HAM | Marc Liegghio

TOR | Lirim Hajrullahu*

OTT | Kalil Pimpleton

MTL | José Maltos Díaz

MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE

BC | Robert Carter Jr.*

EDM | Chelen Garnes

CGY | Chris Fortin

SSK | Payton Collins

WPG | Trey Vaval*

HAM | Devin Veresuk*

TOR | Derek Slywka

OTT | Keelan White*

MTL | Travis Theis







Canadian Football League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.