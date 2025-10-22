Best Foot Forward: Team Award Winners Stand Tall
TORONTO - The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) clubs have named their team award winners - their groups of players who stood out and shone brightest this season.
The winners were selected by each team's head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team's Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.
2025 TEAM AWARD WINNERS
* Denotes a unanimous selection
GEORGE REED MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
BC | Nathan Rourke*
EDM | Justin Rankin*
CGY | Dedrick Mills
SSK | Trevor Harris*
WPG | Brady Oliveira
HAM | Bo Levi Mitchell
TOR | Nick Arbuckle
OTT | Kalil Pimpleton
MTL | Davis Alexander
MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN
BC | Nathan Rourke*
EDM | Joel Dublanko
CGY | Jalen Philpot
SSK | A.J. Allen*
WPG | Brady Oliveira
HAM | Marc Liegghio
TOR | Kevin Mital
OTT | Daniel Adeboboye
MTL | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund*
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
BC | Mathieu Betts
EDM | Kordell Jackson
CGY | Clarence Hicks
SSK | Jameer Thurman
WPG | Evan Holm
HAM | Julian Howsare
TOR | Cameron Judge*
OTT | Jovan Santos-Knox
MTL | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
BC | Jarell Broxton*
EDM | David Beard
CGY | Zack Williams
SSK | Jermarcus Hardrick
WPG | Stanley Bryant
HAM | Brandon Revenberg*
TOR | Peter Nicastro*
OTT | Dino Boyd*
MTL | Justin Lawrence
MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER
BC | Sean Whyte
EDM | Javon Leake
CGY | Mark Vassett
SSK | Nick Wiebe
WPG | Trey Vaval*
HAM | Marc Liegghio
TOR | Lirim Hajrullahu*
OTT | Kalil Pimpleton
MTL | José Maltos Díaz
MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE
BC | Robert Carter Jr.*
EDM | Chelen Garnes
CGY | Chris Fortin
SSK | Payton Collins
WPG | Trey Vaval*
HAM | Devin Veresuk*
TOR | Derek Slywka
OTT | Keelan White*
MTL | Travis Theis
