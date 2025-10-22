Winnipeg Blue Bombers Announce Team Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League today announced the team winners for the 2025 Most Outstanding Player Awards.

The voting was conducted by four members of the local chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and the league's head coaches.

The following players are the Blue Bombers' nominees for the league awards:

Most Outstanding Player: running back Brady Oliveira Most Outstanding Canadian Player: running back Brady Oliveira Most Outstanding Defensive Player: defensive back Evan Holm Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: left tackle Stanley Bryant Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: kick returner Trey Vaval* Most Outstanding Rookie: kick returner/defensive back Trey Vaval*

*Indicates unanimous selection

Most Outstanding Player/Most Outstanding Canadian:

Brady Oliveira is the Blue Bombers' MOP and MOC winner for a third straight season in both award categories. Oliveira was the CFLs Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and a runner-up to the award in 2023 and has been the league's top Canadian in each of the last two years.

The club's leading rusher for a fourth straight year in 2025, he has posted a 1,000-yard rushing campaign for a fourth consecutive time with only Charles Roberts having accomplished that feat more, having rushed for over 1,000 yards six consecutive times from 2002-07.

Oliveira has rushed for 1,163 yards heading into the final week of the regular season - the third-highest total of his career - and has already set career highs in receptions (61) and receiving yards (546).

Oliveira leads the CFL in yards from scrimmage this season with 1,709 (1,163 rushing; 546 receiving) and is tied with Dedrick Mills (Calgary) with the most 100-yard rushing games in the league this season with four,

The Winnipeg product, now six years into his career, is already sixth on the Blue Bombers all-time rushing list with 5,480 yards, having passed both Fred Reid (4,505) and Andrew Harris (5,402) this season.

He now trails only Roberts (9,987), Leo Lewis (8,861), Willard Reaves (5,923), Jim Washington (5,736) and Gerry James (5,541) on the club's all-time rushing list.

Oliveira was selected by the Blue Bombers in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player:

Evan Holm is in the midst of a stellar season with the Blue Bombers at the strong side halfback position.

Holm is second on the Blue Bombers to middle linebacker Tony Jones in defensive tackles with 53 (Jones has 100) and leads the team with four interceptions while adding one forced fumble, five pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss.

Now in his fourth year with the Blue Bombers, Holm was named a CFL West Division All-Star in 2023.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman:

Stanley Bryant is already the most-decorated offensive lineman in CFL history and has once again been named the Blue Bombers best, now for a seventh time (2017-22, 2024-25).

A four-time winner of the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award (2017-18, 2021-22) and nine-time CFL All-Star (2013-14; 2017-19; 2021-25) Bryant continues to man the left tackle position for a Blue Bombers offence.

The future hall of famer joined the Blue Bombers in 2015 after spending five years with the Calgary Stampeders, where he had been named that club's top lineman twice (2011, 2013).

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player/Most Outstanding Rookie Player*:

Trey Vaval quickly established himself as a dynamic returner and promising cornerback in his first CFL season.

Heading into the final week of the schedule before the playoffs, Vaval leads the CFL in punt return yards (957) and ranks fifth in kickoff return yards (918, on 37 returns). He also leads the CFL in missed field goal return yards with 391, having established a new Blue Bombers record, eclipsing Albert Johnson III's total of 277, set in 2000.

Vaval leads the CFL with four kick-return touchdowns this season - two on kickoff returns and one via punt and missed field goal returns. His 128-yard missed field goal return vs. Ottawa in September was the longest in club history and in the same contest established a new CFL single-game record with 199 yards on missed field goal returns.

Vaval also made four starts at cornerback this season and has registered 21 defensive tackles, adding four more on special teams, while intercepting his first career pass against Montreal on August 21st.

The next round of voting for the CFL awards will see the West and East Division winners announced next week, followed by the CFL's Player Awards on November 13th at the Club Regent Event Centre during the Grey Cup festivities here in Winnipeg.







