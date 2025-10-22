Stamps Head North to Face Elks

Calgary Stampeders battle the Edmonton Elks

The Calgary Stampeders conclude their regular-season slate of games on Friday with a visit to Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium and a date with the Elks. Kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium is 7:30 p.m. MDT.

Calgary (10-7) has locked up a berth in the Western Semi-Final and the results of the final weekend of action will determine the Stampeders' opponent - either the BC Lions or the Winnipeg Blue Bombers - and the location of the game - either a home date at McMahon Stadium or a trip to Vancouver's BC Place.

The Stampeders are one win away from being the second CFL team to reach the 300 mark in all-time regular-season road victories. Coincidentally, the attempt will come against Edmonton, the first club to achieve the milestone.

The Stamps, who will be participating in the playoffs for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons, were 44-13 winners last week against the visiting Toronto Argonauts. Meanwhile, Edmonton (7-10) was eliminated from playoff contention by a 37-24 loss at BC.

Dedrick Mills rushed for 115 yards for in the Calgary win over the Boatmen, Vernon Adams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and the Stamps defence had four sacks and two interceptions including a pick-six by Adrian Greene.

Mills enters the final week of the regular season with a league-leading 1,340 rushing yards and a 155-yard lead on BC's James Butler, who sits second in the race for the CFL rushing crown. Mills is bidding to become the 11th Stampeder in franchise history to win the league rushing title.

Friday's game is the rubber game of the 2025 season series between the provincial rivals as the Stamps won the Labour Day Classic 28-7 at McMahon on Sept. 1 and the Elks prevailed 31-19 in the rematch five days later in Edmonton.

The Stamps are 4-4 on the road this season and 6-3 against West Division rivals. The Elks are 5-3 at home and 3-6 against the West.

