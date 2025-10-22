2025 Team Award Winners Announced

Montreal - The Canadian Football League announced the team award winners on Wednesday.

The players were selected by the voting members of the Canadian Football Writers Association (CFWA) and by CFL head coaches.

Quarterback Davis Alexander was voted the Alouettes' Most Outstanding Player while defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was voted Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Canadian for the 2025 season.

Here's the list of honorees:

Most Outstanding Player: Davis Alexander

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Isaac Adeyemi Berglund

Most Outstanding Canadian: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund*

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Justin Lawrence

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Jose Maltos Diaz

Most Outstanding Rookie: Travis Theis

*Unanimous Decision

Most Outstanding Player: Davis Alexander

In just seven games, the 27-year-old quarterback has won all of his starts. The Portland State alum continues to extend the CFL record for the most consecutive wins to start a career, as he's now at 11 and counting... This season, he has thrown for 2,024 yards and ten touchdowns, completing 158 of his 218 pass attempts.

Most Outstanding Defensive and Most Outstanding Canadian: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

The former Southeastern Louisiana University player continues to be a defensive leader at every level. The native of Dartmouth, NS, has recorded 27 defensive tackles and one on special teams. He has also added 11 sacks, placing him among the league leaders. He also scored a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Toronto last June. He has registered two forced fumbles. Adeyemi-Berglund has played in every game for the Alouettes this season.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Justin Lawrence

The centre's presence brings stability to the offensive line. He has started 13 games this season. His blocking has played a key role in quarterback Davis Alexander's success, giving him the time needed to make accurate throws. It's no coincidence that receiver Tyler Snead has recorded 1,129 yards and four touchdowns this season, ranking fifth in the CFL. Lawrence's excellence in protection has also enabled Tyson Philpot to produce 728 yards and five touchdowns in just 11 games.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Jose Maltos Diaz

The 34-year-old Mexican has been outstanding this year, having just tied the Alouettes' record with 55 field goals in a single season- and he could break that mark in the next game. He ranks second in the CFL in that category this year. The former Universidad de Nuevo León star is also second in the CFL with 201 points scored.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Travis Theis

The 24-year-old turned heads at the Alouettes' most recent training camp. His ability to break tackles and keep moving left many observers wide-eyed. The running back suited up for 12 games this year, recording 365 rushing yards on 70 carries. He also caught 19 passes for 162 yards. A versatile player, the former South Dakota University standout returned 13 punts for 175 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 364 yards.







