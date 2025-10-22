RedBlacks 2025 Team Award Winners Announced

OTTAWA - The Canadian Football League unveiled today, the 2025 team award winners, including six selections from the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The six selections will advance to the next stage of voting where divisional finalists for the 2025 CFL awards will be chosen.

The winners were determined by local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) alongside REDBLACKS head coach Bob Dyce.

2025 Ottawa REDBLACKS Team Awards

Most Outstanding Player: receiver Kalil Pimpleton

Most Outstanding Canadian: running back Daniel Adeboboye

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: offensive lineman Dino Boyd*

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: receiver Kalil Pimpleton

Most Outstanding Rookie: receiver Keelan White*

*denotes unanimous selection

Pimpleton earns his first career nomination for both the Most Outstanding Player and Special Teams awards. The Muskegon, Michigan native has suited up in 17 games this season for the REDBLACKS, posting 65 receptions for 662 yards and one touchdown. Pimpleton was also a major factor on special teams, totalling 47 punt returns for 589 yards and a touchdown while also adding 32 kickoff returns for 697 yards.

Adeboboye also earns his first career Most Outstanding Canadian nomination after having the most productive season of his career. The Toronto, Ontario native has suited up in 17 games this season posting career highs in carries (69), rushing yards (385), targets (32), receptions (27), receiving yards (224) and receiving touchdowns (two). The Bryant University product also factored in on special teams, posting seven kickoff returns for 180 yards (25.7 avg). Adeboboye posted a single-game career high in rushing yards in week 3 vs Calgary where he tallied 96 yards on 10 carries.

Santos-Knox receives his second career Most Outstanding Defensive Player award nomination previously earning the honour in 2022 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The UMASS product has solidified the Mike linebacker position since arriving in the nation's capital in 2023. The Waterbury, Connecticut native has played 17 games this season, registering 74 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and seven pass knockdowns.

Boyd earns his first career award nomination as the REDBLACKS Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. The former University of Cincinnati Bearcat has started 17 games at left tackle for the REDBLACKS, proving to be a consistent performer at the position. The Newark, New Jersey native has played 65 games over his five seasons (2021-25) in the nation's capital.

White has played 17 games for the REDBLACKS after being selected by the club with the third overall selection in this year's CFL Draft. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native has played 17 games this season, registering 45 receptions for 473 yards, including 166 yards after the catch and two touchdowns and three kickoff returns for 70 yards.

Team award winners advance to a second round of voting to determine who will represent the East and West Divisions, which will be announced on October 30. The division finalists will go head-to-head at the CFL Awards - the marquee event of the Grey Cup Festival, which will be held at the Club Regent Event Centre on November 13 with CFL ON TSN panelists Kate Beirness and Blue Bomber legend Milt Stegall taking on hosting duties.







