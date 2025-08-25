Roughrider Flag Raised at City Hall in Honour of 60th labour Day Classic

As the 60th Annual Labour Day Classic approaches, the Saskatchewan Roughriders were honoured to see their flag raised at Regina City Hall on Monday morning.

The flag, emblazoned with the Club's retro logo, will fly at City Hall all week. In addition, Roughrider flags will fly across the Albert Street bridge celebrating the iconic yearly matchup. As part of the celebration, fans are also encouraged to paint their community green, showing support at their homes, cottages and businesses as well as ensuring they wear their best game day green all week long.

"For 60 years the annual Labour Day Classic has brought Rider fans together at Mosaic Stadium, creating one of the most electric game day experiences in professional sports," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "We know seeing the Roughrider flag at City Hall and along the bridge will be a source of pride for all our fans as they gather to bring the noise when we play the Blue Bombers on Sunday."

"The Labour Day Classic is a cherished tradition that unites our city in pride, passion and community spirit," said Mayor Chad Bachynski. "Raising the Roughrider flag at City Hall is our way of honouring 60 years of unforgettable memories and celebrating the unwavering loyalty of Rider Nation. Let's paint Regina green and cheer loud as we welcome another epic showdown at Mosaic Stadium."

The Sold-Out contest promises to be one of the most exciting matchups of the year for the Green and White who hold an 8-2 record and sit atop the CFL standings. The Club opened up a limited number of standing room only seats for this anniversary game, which are available at Riderville.com or by contacting the Rider Ticket Office.

After the Labour Day Classic, the Roughriders will celebrate its team and community heroes on Legends Night, Saturday, September 13th. Chris Best, Steve Molnar and Alex Smith Sr. will be inducted into the SaskTel Plaza of Honour in a special halftime ceremony. Tickets, including the $99 (plus tax) Family Pack, are available at Riderville.com.







