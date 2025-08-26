Fans Come Through to Tackle Hunger

Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







It was a big day on and off the field on Saturday at McMahon Stadium.

While the Calgary Stampeders were fashioning a 32-15 Canadian Football League victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the generosity of fans resulted in the game-day collection of 50,468 pounds of food as part of the Purolator Tackle Hunger program in support of the Calgary Food Bank.

Saturday's collection raises the Stampeders' season-long campaign total to more than 103,000 pounds. Fans can continue to drop off non-perishable food donations at the Stamps Ticket Office until the end of the regular season.

"The Stampeders are driven by the belief that sport can build a stronger, healthier future for everyone," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "That's why we're so proud of our partnership with Purolator and the Calgary Food Bank. When our fans come together to support those facing food insecurity, it's a powerful reminder of what community truly means. This collaboration helps us reach more Calgarians with the support they deserve."

"We're seeing more Calgarians than ever before needing help - many of them working full-time jobs and still unable to afford food," said Melissa From, president and CEO of the Calgary Food Bank. "That's why this kind of support matters. We're incredibly grateful to the fans who showed up not just to watch the game, but to stand with their neighbours. The partnership between the Calgary Stampeders, Purolator, and our team at the food bank is critical. Together, we're responding to a growing crisis with compassion, dignity and action."

Since its inception 22 years ago, the Purolator Tackle Hunger program has helped deliver more than 25 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

"It's incredible to witness thousands of fans arriving at the stadium with food donations in hand, ready to give to others in need," said Stephen Kingsley, Purolator Tackle Hunger champion and Purolator unit manager. "That kind of generosity is what makes this initiative so powerful. I'm proud of everyone on my team who gives their time and energy to support such an important cause - and it's thanks to our long-standing partnership with the CFL and the Calgary Food Bank that, together, we're able to make a meaningful impact in the community."







Canadian Football League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.