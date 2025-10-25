RedBlacks Relieve Bob Dyce of Head Coaching Duties

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has relieved Bob Dyce of his Head Coaching duties.

"This is a difficult day as Bob poured his heart, sweat, and tears into our organization over the past 11 years. His work ethic and desire to get the best out of his players was seen every day," said Shawn Burke, General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "Bob is someone I worked with daily and leaned on as a colleague and friend. I want to thank him for all his contributions to our team and wish him all the best in the future."

Dyce was named the third head coach in REDBLACKS history, after initially taking over the role on an interim basis in October 2022. In 2024 Dyce led the club to its first playoff appearance in five seasons as part of a 9-8-1 season where Ottawa posted a franchise best 7-1-1 record at TD Place. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native originally joined the organization in 2016, serving as its special teams coordinator for six seasons (2016-22), where he helped the club capture its first Grey Cup championship in 2016.

A veteran of 22 years in the Canadian Football League, Dyce previously spent six seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2010-15), where he earned the first Grey Cup of his career in 2013. He began his professional career with his hometown Blue Bombers, spending seven seasons as the club's receivers coach. Before making the move to the professional ranks, Dyce spent 11 seasons coaching university and amateur football in Manitoba at both the U Sports and CJFL levels.







