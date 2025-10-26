Lions Nail Down Homefield Advantage for Western Semi-Final against Calgary

Published on October 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

REGINA, SK - Playoff football is coming back to downtown Vancouver. With Saturday's 27-21 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the BC Lions have clinched second place in the division.

The reward is homefield advantage for the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1 against the rival Calgary Stampeders. Kickoff at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place is 2:30 pm.

Additional notes on Lions/Stampeders matchup:

These teams will meet in the playoffs for the 18th time, with the first coming in 1964 when the Lions prevailed 2-1 in a best of three Western Final series. The Leos went on to win their first Grey Cup that season.

Of the six Lions Grey Cup championships, three involved playoff wins over Calgary to get to the big game: 1964 Western Final, 1994 Western Final and 2000 Western Final.

The Lions won back-to-back Western Semi-Final meetings with Calgary in 2022 and 2023, both wins coming at home.

The Stampeders return to the playoffs after their 18-season streak from 2005-23 came to an end last season.

BC prevailed in both regular season meetings in 2025, outscoring Calgary 90-47 in the process. Nathan Rourke threw for 745 yards and six touchdown passes and added three rushing majors in the two wins.







