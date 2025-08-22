Tiger-Cats Labour Day Classic Is Sold Out

Published on August 22, 2025

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday, the Labour Day Classic presented by WeatherTech, to be held on Monday, September 1 at Hamilton Stadium vs. the Toronto Argonauts, is sold out. This marks the second consecutive sell-out of the 2025 season, including the August 7 game against the B.C. Lions.

A limited number of Stipley End Zone standing social tickets have been made available and can be purchased at ticats.ca/tickets, by calling (905) 547-2287 or by emailing tickets@ticats.ca.

In addition to the on-field action, the game features two major highlights:

It's the Purolator Tackle Hunger game, a long-standing community partnership, where fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or make donations online or at the event.

JUNO Award Winner, JJ Wilde, is performing at the Labour Day Halftime Show presented by WeatherTech.







