Awe Receives Max Fine; Two Others Fined for Actions in Week 11

Published on August 22, 2025







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued one maximum fine and two additional fines from Week 11.

BC linebacker Micah Awe has received a maximum fine for a combination of two separate infractions: delivering a spear to Montreal fullback David Dallaire and for delivering a high hit on quarterback James Morgan.

Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton offensive lineman Martez Ivey.

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Jacob Brammer has been fined for a delivering a chop block on Hamilton defensive lineman Mario Kendricks.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

