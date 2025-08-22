Awe Receives Max Fine; Two Others Fined for Actions in Week 11
Published on August 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued one maximum fine and two additional fines from Week 11.
BC linebacker Micah Awe has received a maximum fine for a combination of two separate infractions: delivering a spear to Montreal fullback David Dallaire and for delivering a high hit on quarterback James Morgan.
Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton offensive lineman Martez Ivey.
Saskatchewan offensive lineman Jacob Brammer has been fined for a delivering a chop block on Hamilton defensive lineman Mario Kendricks.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
